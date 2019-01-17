Germany's BDI on Huawei: No vendor should be excluded from 5G without evidence

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - No vendors should be excluded from Germany’s fifth-generation mobile networks if there is no evidence against them, the BDI industry association said, responding to calls to bar China’s Huawei Technologies on national security grounds.

The Handelsblatt daily reported earlier that the German government was actively considering stricter security requirements and other ways to exclude Huawei from the buildout of 5G mobile networks.

U.S. officials warned that Huawei’s network equipment may contain “back doors” that could open them up to cyber espionage. The BDI said accusations that Huawei was jeopardizing security needed to be proved.