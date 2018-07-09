FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Germany committed to Iran deal, but firms must make up own minds: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany remains committed to the nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Iran that was rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, but it was for individual firms to decide if they wanted to invest there.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang shake hands after a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Speaking alongside China’s Premier Li Keqiang, Merkel said companies, which could risk punitive sanctions from the U.S. if they do business with Iran, must decide for themselves if they wanted to take that risk.

“We remain committed to the nuclear agreement. We think it was well negotiated,” Merkel said. “There is more that needs to be negotiated with Iran, but we think it is better to stay in the agreement.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

