BERLIN (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang warned on Monday of unforseeable consequences if a nuclear non-proliferation deal with Iran were torn up, adding that the nuclear deal should be upheld.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang gestures as he holds a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

He was speaking at a news conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Merkel also expressed her support for the deal, which has been rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump.