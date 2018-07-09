In Berlin, China's Li promises to open markets further

BERLIN (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said China would open its domestic markets further for foreign investors, promising that German companies would not be risking their intellectual property if they set up shop in the country.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang gestures as he holds a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Speaking at a news conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks in Berlin, Li said China would open up its insurance and bonds markets further, and added that he hoped German companies would manufacture more there.

China did not demand technology transfers of German companies operating there, he added, and nor did China permit violations of intellectual property.