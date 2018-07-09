Germany, China should help prevent further trade conflicts: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she hoped a summit later this month between the European Union and China would take further steps toward protecting investments and help prevent further global trade conflicts.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang react as they hold a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“I hope that the upcoming EU-China in China brings more progress such as in investment protection agreements,” Merkel said at an economic event in Berlin attended by China’s Premier Li Keqiang.

“And I also hope that Germany and China can make a contribution toward ensuring that the world does not end up blundering into a spiral of trade conflicts,” she added.

The Sino-European summit is due to take place in Beijing on July 16-17. European officials have said China is putting pressure on the EU to issue a strong joint statement against President Donald Trump’s trade policies at that meeting.