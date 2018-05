BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will fly to China next week for a two-day visit that includes talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the 2018 budget debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Merkel will be in China May 24-25 to discuss political and economic issues with the Chinese leaders.