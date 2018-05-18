FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 9:42 AM / in 2 hours

China looks to Merkel visit to boost 'mutual trust' amid global trade concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit China next week, Chinese officials said on Friday, at a time of rising global concern about protectionist trade measures undermining growth.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Merkel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during the May 24-25 visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Merkel’s visit would “further increase mutual political trust,” Lu said, although he did not say what would be discussed.

Chinese-German relations had been “developing well in recent years,” he added.

In a phone conversation in March, Merkel and Xi underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation on global trade, following a shift away from multilateral action by the United States.

Merkel’s trip will include a stop in the southern city of Shenzhen, home to several major technology companies.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Darren Schuettler

