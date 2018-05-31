FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says hopes Germany will view Chinese investments positively

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - China wants Germany to look positively at its investments in German companies and in return they can expect greater access to the Chinese market, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“China will continue to open its market,” the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. “This means German companies can have more room for maneuver.”

He added: “At the same time we hope that Germany will view Chinese investments in Germany positively.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Joseph Nasr

