Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil answers questions from the media after delivering a speech at the main chamber of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

BERLIN (Reuters) - Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil “crossed a red line” when he made an official visit to Taiwan, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday during a news conference with his German counterpart.

Vystrcil said his visit to Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations, was to promote business links and that the Czech Republic would not bow to Beijing’s objections.