German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a joint news conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during his trip to Beijing that it was a good signal that China wanted to open up its markets further, the German Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry cited Maas as saying: “We have followed with interest (Chinese President) Xi Jinping’s announcement that he wants to further open China’s markets. It’s a good and correct signal.”