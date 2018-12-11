Oddly Enough
Firefighters to the rescue after German chocolate factory spill

BERLIN (Reuters) - Firefighters in the town of Werl in western Germany tackled an unusual emergency late on Monday when a tank at a local firm making liquid chocolate overflowed and poured out onto a street.

“About a ton of chocolate ran out into the yard and from there onto the street,” a spokesman for the Werl fire department said in a statement.

The firefighters closed off the street and shoveled the chocolate - about 10 square meters (108 square feet) - to one side before a specialist cleaning company cleaned the road.

“Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent in Werl,” the fire department said.

