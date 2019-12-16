Environment
German government and states agree to carbon price of 25 euros in 2021: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government and states have agreed to a carbon price of 25 euros ($27.56) per tonne in 2021 that will then increase annually and hit 55 euros in 2025, sources said on Monday.

In November, the lower house of parliament approved a major climate protection package to help Germany meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. An initial price of 10 euros a tonne for carbon dioxide emissions from heating and transport, was criticized by the opposition Greens as too low.

