German parliamentary committee agrees on CO2 price of 25 eur/ton: state PM

FILE PHOTO: Coleader of Germany's Social Democrats Manuela Schwesig reacts to the final results of regional elections in Saxony and Brandenburg, in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German parliamentary committee has agreed on a price for carbon dioxide emissions from transport and heating buildings of 25 euros per ton to fight climate change, the prime minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state, Manuela Schwesig, said on Wednesday.

A new lawmaking process expected next spring is needed to implement the plan.

The price of 25 euros per ton is scheduled to come into effect in 2021.

It aims to make fossil fuels more expensive to encourage companies and citizens to switch to more climate-friendly options.

Berlin initially planned a price of 10 euros per ton, which was criticized as too low.