German ministry wants binding quota for CO2-free jet fuel: draft

FILE PHOTO: A worker fills an Airbus with aviation fuel on the airfield at the airport Fuhlsbuettel in Hamburg, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to oblige airlines to refuel with more environmentally friendly sources by introducing a binding quota for at least 2% of jet fuel purchased in Germany to come from renewable energy by 2030, a draft law showed on Friday.

The Environment Ministry’s draft law, seen by Reuters, said 0.5% of jet fuel purchased in Germany should come from renewable sources by 2026, with the proportion rising to 1% by 2028.

It stipulates that the fuels would have to be made from non-plant sources, meaning that airlines like Lufthansa LHAG.DE would not be able to use the biofuels made out of plants that they have previously tested.

The draft has been through an initial round of agreement with the chancellery but still needs final approval from the federal government.

Germany is Europe’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. Chancellor Angela Merkel said last month that global efforts to combat climate change were insufficient, and that she would accelerate the fight to combat it in coming years.

The German government said on Wednesday it was planning stricter controls to ensure it reaches targets in its expansion of renewable energy source, with plans for annual quotas for solar, biomass and onshore and offshore wind.