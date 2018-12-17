Berlin: German transport sector may have to contribute more to climate protection

FILE PHOTO: Cars queue during traffic jam on the city highway A100 at rush hour in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2018. Picture is taken on slow shutter speed while zoomed. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is considering demanding that the transport sector make bigger contributions towards helping Germany achieve its climate protection goals, a government spokesman said on Monday.

“We have created a platform on the future of mobility which of course addresses the issue of which proposals can be made so that the transport sector can do its part,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

A spokesman for the environment ministry said the German environment minister plans to present a new climate protection law in early 2019.