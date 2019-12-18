German minister confirms carbon pricing proposal of 25 eur/tonne

German Environmental Minister Svenja Schulze addresses a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting discussing climate pact in Berlin, Germany, October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze confirmed on Wednesday a proposal for carbon dioxide emissions pricing for combating climate change currently foresees 25 euros per tonne after she proposed 35 euros per tonne.

“I had proposed 35 euros, and we’re currently at 25 (euros),” Schulze told public radio Deutschlandfunk.

Government sources on Monday said Germany will raise the price for CO2 emissions from transport and heating buildings to 25 euros ($27.56) per tonne from 2021 after a proposed 10 euro pricetag was criticized for being too low.

German lawmakers are expected to vote on the proposal later this week.