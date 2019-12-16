Germany to raise carbon price to 25 euros per tonne by start of 2021: media

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s federal government and states have agreed to increase the carbon price by Jan. 1 2021 to 25 euros ($27.56) from 10 euros, German media cited news agency dpa as saying on Monday.

In November, the lower house of parliament approved a major climate protection package to help Germany meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. An initial price of 10 euros a tonne for carbon dioxide emissions from heating and transport, was attacked by the opposition Greens as far too low.