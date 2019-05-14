Merkel vows to make Germany CO2 neutral by 2050

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a working session of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, an informal meeting of ministers and representatives from 35 countries focused on the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed on Tuesday to draw up a roadmap to make Germany CO2 neutral by 2050, urging a climate cabinet she chairs to find the best way to reach that goal.

“It’s about climate neutrality. This means that we should not ensure there are absolutely no CO2 emissions but that if there are still CO2 emissions, we must find alternative mechanisms to store this CO2 or offset it,” Merkel said.

“I therefore propose that we have a discussion in the climate cabinet about how we could reach the goal of being CO2 neutral by 2050 and the discussion should not be about whether we can reach that goal but about how we will reach it,” she added.