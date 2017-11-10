FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parties vow to back NATO, want good ties with Russia: document
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 4:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

German parties vow to back NATO, want good ties with Russia: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German parties exploring a coalition government underscored their commitment to the NATO alliance and trans-Atlantic ties, but also said they wanted good relations with Russia, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The three-page paper, to be considered by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens later Friday, mapped out broad agreement on ridding the world of nuclear weapons and vowed a new diplomatic push for nuclear disarmament.

It said the parties agreed to take a “restrictive” approach to weapons exports, and would push for a joint European arms export policy.

The paper also underscored the importance of global trade and called for efforts to strengthen the central role of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
