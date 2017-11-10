German parties vow to back NATO, want good ties with Russia: document

BERLIN (Reuters) - German parties exploring a coalition government underscored their commitment to the NATO alliance and trans-Atlantic ties, but also said they wanted good relations with Russia, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The three-page paper, to be considered by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens later Friday, mapped out broad agreement on ridding the world of nuclear weapons and vowed a new diplomatic push for nuclear disarmament.

It said the parties agreed to take a “restrictive” approach to weapons exports, and would push for a joint European arms export policy.

The paper also underscored the importance of global trade and called for efforts to strengthen the central role of the World Trade Organization (WTO).