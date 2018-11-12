Business News
November 12, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU working at all levels to avoid escalating trade tensions with U.S.: Juncker

1 Min Read

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a news conference at the Finnish Prime Minister's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland November 8, 2018. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is negotiating with White House officials at all levels to avoid an escalation of trade tensions with the United States, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday.

“We are working at all levels with the White House,” Juncker told a conference hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that he would meet U.S. President Donald Trump at a meeting of the G20 economic powers in Buenos Aires at the end of November.

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

