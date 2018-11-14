Citizens will pay the price of an escalating trade war: German Economy Minister

FILE PHOTO - German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe must do its utmost to avoid an escalating trade war with the United States, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, warning against the temptation to say that it was impossible to do a deal with the administration of President Donald Trump.

“If we let trade relations become the hostage of politics, if we let the question of open markets become a topic of political conflict, then citizens will pay a damn high price,” he told a Berlin business conference on Wednesday.

Altmaier added that he was expecting Washington to make a decision on car tariffs soon, though it was not yet clear what Trump would decide.