Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer gestures at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will lift border controls with Switzerland, France, Austria and Denmark on June 15, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday, adding the government would reconsider if the coronavirus situation deteriorates.

Seehofer also said existing rules for non-EU citizens wanting to come to Germany would be extended until the end of June.

