Numerous people died in German bus crash - government spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Numerous people died when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, a spokesman for the German government said.

"Unfortunately numerous people - a tour group from (the eastern German state of) Saxony - lost their lives in this burning bus," Steffen Seibert told a government news conference.

Police have said 31 people were injured in the crash on a motorway, some of them seriously, while 17 people were unaccounted for.