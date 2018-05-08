FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 8, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German police detain rail traffic controller after fatal train crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Tuesday they detained a rail traffic controller for questioning on suspicion of causing death by negligence in a crash between two trains that killed two people in Bavaria.

The collision between a freight train and a passenger train occurred late on Monday near Aichach, a station on the line that links the southern cities of Ingolstadt and Augsburg.

Police said in a statement the 24-year-old controller was detained over the death of a train driver and a 73-year-old female passenger.

Prosecutors in Augsburg will decide whether to ask a court to issue a formal arrest warrant against him.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.