July 25, 2020 / 3:07 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Small plane crashes into house in Germany, killing three people

Rescue forces are seen at the scene where an ultra-light aircraft has crashed into a residential building in Wesel, Germany, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

BERLIN (Reuters) - A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

Reporting by Gabriele Sajonz; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Helen Popper

