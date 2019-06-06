German court sentences serial-killing nurse to life

Niels Hoegel, accused of murdering 100 patients at the clinics in Delmenhorst and Oldenburg, attends his trial in Oldenburg, Germany June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hauke-Christian Dittrich/POOL

BERLIN (Reuters) - A former nurse was convicted of killing 85 of his patients and sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for the worst killing spree in Germany’s post-war history, multiple local media outlets reported.

Niels Hoegel, who injected his patients with lethal drugs and then played the hero by appearing to struggle to revive them, had already been convicted and sentenced for two murders in 2015. Prosecutors last year brought further charges over the dozens of other murders of which he was accused.