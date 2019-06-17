Prosecutors: Suspected murder of German politician probably had far-right motive

FILE PHOTO: An honour guard made of Police and Federal Armed Force officers stands next to the coffin of the Kassel District President, Walter Luebcke, who was shot, during his funeral at the St. Martin Church in Kassel, Germany, June 13, 2019. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors believe there was a far-right background to the suspected murder of a prominent local politician known for his pro-migrant views, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home earlier this month.

“Based on the current state of investigations, we assume that there is a right-wing extremist background to this act,” the spokesman said.