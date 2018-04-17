FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 1:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany examines cases resembling U.S., UK warnings on Russia cyber attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BSI cyber protection agency is examining specific cases in Germany which resemble methods highlighted by the United States and Britain in warnings about Russian cyber attacks, it said on Tuesday.

“Concrete incidents in Germany, whose methods strongly resemble those pointed to by the United States and United Kingdom are known to the BSI,” it said in a statement, adding it had analyzed the cases, informed the relevant organizations and initiated action via the national cyber defense center.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

