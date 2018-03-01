FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 3:21 PM / in 17 hours

Hack on German government network was 'technically sophisticated': minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Thursday that a hack on the government’s computer network was technically sophisticated and planned long in advance, adding that security measures to track the origin of the attack were still ongoing.

“The highly professional attacker was monitored by the security authorities in order to gain further insight into the attacker’s attack mode and objective and to initiate case-appropriate security measures...These measures are still ongoing,” the minister said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Tom Sims

