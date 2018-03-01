FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Cyber Risk
March 1, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

No evidence thus far that Russia behind German cyber attack: economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries on Thursday said there were no indications thus far that Russia was behind a cyber attack on German computer networks disclosed by Berlin on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Brigitte Zypries speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Zypries told reporters it would be“problematic” if Moscow were found to have launched the attack, as German media have reported. But she added:“At this moment there is no discussion of that. We cannot say anything at this point.”

Germany on Wednesday said security officials were investigating an isolated attack on its government computer networks, but the incident had been brought under control.

It did not confirm media reports that the foreign and defense ministries were affected by the attack.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.