Merkel stands by principle of balanced budget, spokesman says

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made it clear that she stands by the principle of a balanced budget, her spokesman said after an official said the finance ministry was considering issuing new debt to finance a climate protection program.
“The chancellor has never left any doubt ... that she stands by the principle of a balanced budget,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference on Monday.
“We have a policy that is not being called into question that we had balanced budgets in recent years and we continue to strive for those,” he added.
Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel