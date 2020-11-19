Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace and Defense

Germany approves 2.3 billion euro purchase of Airbus helicopters: source

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee approved a 2.3 billion euro ($2.7 billion) contract to buy 31 Airbus helicopters for the country’s navy on Thursday, a parliamentary source said.

The Sea Tiger helicopters will be deployed on frigates, and their main job will be submarine-hunting. They have a range of 800 kilometres (500 miles) and can be armed with missiles, torpedoes and machine guns, according to experts.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Maria Sheahan and Thomas Seythal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up