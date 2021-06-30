Germany says to buy Boeing maritime patrol aircraft for 1.1 billion euros

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft takes part in the Malta International Airshow at SmartCity Malta outside Kalkara, Malta, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is to purchase five Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the defence ministry said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from earlier this month.

Following approval from the parliamentary budget committee, the contract will now be signed, said the ministry as Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited her counterpart in the United States.

“This procurement, with a volume of around 1.1 billion euros, serves the urgent need to maintain a capability for long-range maritime reconnaissance and airborne submarine hunting,” said the ministry.

Reuters had this month reported that the parliamentary budget committee had approved the purchase. [L5N2O43UK]

The planes will replace Germany’s ageing fleet of Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft.

($1 = 0.8426 euros)