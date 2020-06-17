World News
June 17, 2020 / 3:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany approves 6 billion euro warship contract, 2.8 billion to Airbus: source

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee on Wednesday approved a 6 billion euro ($6.73 billion) contract to buy four MKS 180 warships from Dutch shipyard Damen, a source said.

The source added that the committee had also authorised a 2.8 billion euros’ spending on a contract with Airbus to modernise the radar of the largest part of the country’s Eurofighter warplane fleet.

($1 = 0.8914 euros)

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Paul Carrel and Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below