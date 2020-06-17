Germany approves 6 billion euro warship contract, 2.8 billion to Airbus: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee on Wednesday approved a 6 billion euro ($6.73 billion) contract to buy four MKS 180 warships from Dutch shipyard Damen, a source said.

The source added that the committee had also authorised a 2.8 billion euros’ spending on a contract with Airbus to modernise the radar of the largest part of the country’s Eurofighter warplane fleet.

($1 = 0.8914 euros)