BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday it was clear that German expenditure on defense was insufficient, after her defense minister last week demanded more funds to meet NATO targets.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Women's Union in Frankfurt, Germany, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Merkel also said a major European initiative was needed to produce batteries for electric cars in the region.