FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has narrowed its options for replacing Tornado fighter jets and will decide between European manufacturer Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing, German defense ministry sources said on Thursday.

The German government will make its final decision on the matter as soon as all information is on the table, the defense ministry sources said, adding that there was no timetable.