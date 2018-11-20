Merkel, Danish PM want good ties with Britain after EU divorce

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Danish counterpart stressed on Tuesday that they want to retain a close relationship with Britain after its withdrawal from the European Union.

“We want good, friendly and close relations with Britain after Brexit,” said Merkel in a brief statement to the press with visiting Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

“We want as peaceful a divorce as possible. It wasn’t our decision that the UK should leave .. It is our point of view that we should stay as close as possible,” said Rasmussen.