Merkels sits down to welcome Danish PM after shaking episodes

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel sat down at a ceremony to welcome Denmark’s prime minister on Thursday, a day after she shook visibly when standing to receive Finland’s premier - her third bout of shaking in three weeks.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sat next to Merkel at the welcoming with military honors on a warm day in Berlin.
After meeting Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne on Wednesday, Merkel said she was “working through” a bout of shaking that first occurred in mid-June, but insisted she was fine and that “just as it happened one day, so it will disappear”.
