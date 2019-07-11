World News
July 11, 2019 / 10:41 AM / in 5 minutes

Merkels sits down to welcome Danish PM after shaking episodes

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with military honours at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel sat down at a ceremony to welcome Denmark’s prime minister on Thursday, a day after she shook visibly when standing to receive Finland’s premier - her third bout of shaking in three weeks.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sat next to Merkel at the welcoming with military honors on a warm day in Berlin.

After meeting Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne on Wednesday, Merkel said she was “working through” a bout of shaking that first occurred in mid-June, but insisted she was fine and that “just as it happened one day, so it will disappear”.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

