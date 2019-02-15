German SMEs oppose possible Deutsche-Commerzbank merger

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two powerful German business associations said on Friday they were not in favor of a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, arguing that such a deal could harm competition.

“More competition is fundamentally welcome,” Reinhold von Eben-Worlee, head of the Family Businesses Association, told Reuters. “Therefore, we see no reason why the two banks should merge.”

Mario Ohoven, president of the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (DMB), made similar remarks when asked about a possible merger.

“When two troubled banks come together there is no guarantee this will result in an economically powerful institution,” Ohoven told Reuters. “Put bluntly: putting two limping entities together doesn’t result in a European Champion.”