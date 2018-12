A long exposure shows a regional train of German railway Deutsche Bahn AG leaves the train station in Hanau, Germany, November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s long-distance rail traffic came to a halt on Monday morning, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] said, as workers staged a four-hour nationwide strike to raise pressure in a pay dispute.

“Currently long distance traffic is suspended,” Deutsche Bahn said on its website.

The strike, which was organized by railway union EVG, started at 0400 GMT.