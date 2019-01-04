Germany's main rail operator reaches wage agreement with GDL union

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] has reached a wage agreement with train drivers’ union GDL, Germany’s largest railway operator and the union said on Friday, averting strikes in the railway sector.

The agreement includes an overall pay rise of 6.1 percent over a period of two years and five months, state-owned Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

Deutsche Bahn already reached an agreement with larger EVG union in December, after a walkout that paralyzed rail traffic in large parts of Germany.