A sign reads "Don't enter" on a train of German railway Deutsche Bahn during a rail workers' strike across the country due to pay dispute with Deutsche Bahn at the train station in Hanau, Germany, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that it had reached a wage agreement with the EVG union following a walkout earlier this week.

Details of the agreement are set to be announced at 0900 GMT, Deutsche Bahn said.