FILE PHOTO: A stop sign for planes is seen at the run-up of Germany's largest airport, Fraport, in Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Flight operations at Frankfurt airport, Germany’s busiest hub, have resumed after a drone sighting near the airport prompted an air traffic stoppage, operating company Fraport said on Thursday.

In March a drone sighting prompted a 30-minute stoppage of air traffic at Frankfurt airport and in December drone sightings caused three days of travel chaos at London’s Gatwick Airport.