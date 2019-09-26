Governments must ensure ECB is not overburdened, Merkel says

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits at the lower house of parliament, Bundestag, ahead of a session on the government's proposed climate programme in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone governments must reform their economies and employ appropriate fiscal policies to ensure that the European Central Bank is not overburdened, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, home to the ECB, Merkel said the central bank’s loose monetary policy was perceived differently across the currency bloc and that European economies should be moulded to show “more homogeneous competitiveness”.

“This political task that we have is, of course, not to overburden monetary policy,” Merkel told the event hosted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Merkel has resisted calls on her government to draft a fiscal stimulus package to boost growth in Europe’s biggest economy, which is teetering on the brink of a recession.

Earlier this month, the ECB cut rates deeper into negative territory and promised bond purchases with no end-date to push borrowing costs even lower, hoping to kick-start activity nearly a decade after the bloc’s debt crisis.

A third of ECB policymakers opposed resuming asset purchases at the Sept. 12 meeting, including Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who will resign as a member of the bank’s executive board with effect from Oct. 31, before the end of her full term of office.

The bigger-than-expected stimulus announcement fueled concerns among frugal Germans, who have complained for years that ECB policy is denying them a decent rate of return on their savings.

After the policy decision, Germany’s best-selling newspaper, Bild, accused ECB President Mario Draghi of “sucking dry” the accounts of Germany’s savers.

Next to a photomontage of Draghi with fangs and dressed as a vampire, Bild’s Sept. 13 headline read: “Count Draghila is sucking our accounts dry ... The horror for German savers goes on and on.”