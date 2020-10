FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks to the media prior to a news conference about hydrogen energy at the eve of an informal video meeting of European Energy Ministers, in Berlin, Germany, October 5, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest economy will not turn out to be as weak in the third quarter as expected, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.