Germany is not heading toward recession: Altmaier

FILE PHOTO: German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy is not heading toward recession, but the government is discussing fiscal measures to support growth, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“Germany is not currently at the beginning of a recession, even if there are unresolved problems in international trade with Brexit and the United States,” Altmaier told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.

The German economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter. Industrial output figures for October and November have pointed to meager growth in the fourth quarter.