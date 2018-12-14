Germany's Altmaier sees no disorderly Brexit, hopeful on U.S. trade ties

German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister does not expect a disorderly Brexit and believes the danger of a major trade conflict between the European Union and the United States is not yet over but has also not grown, he told Reuters on Friday.

In a wide-ranging interview, Peter Altmaier said Germany was on track for orderly growth in its 10th year of expansion next year - so long as it avoided a significant trade dispute.

“The danger of a major trade conflict between the U.S. and Europe is not yet over but it has not grown,” he said. “We are in good and constructive talks but we are not out of the woods yet.”

He expected economic growth in Europe’s largest economy this year “of or above 1.5 percent.”

On Brexit, Altmaier added: “I don’t think there will be a disorderly Brexit. I think there are sufficient responsible politicians across the political spectrum in Britain who want to and will avoid a chaotic Brexit.”

Pressed on whether Berlin was concerned about the prospect of Chinese firm Huawei building out Germany’s fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks, Altmaier said: “There are no concerns about individual companies.”

“But each product, each device must be secure if it is going to be used in Germany,” he added.