Economic slowdown is hitting Germany's tax revenues: finance ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic slowdown is having an impact on tax revenues in Europe’s largest economy, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Monday when asked about a report that Germany could face a budget shortfall in the coming years.

Newspaper Bild reported on Sunday that Germany could face a 25 billion euro ($29 billion) budget shortfall by 2023, as tax revenues are set to fall and public sector wages are on the rise, citing an internal government document.

