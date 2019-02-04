Economic slowdown is hitting Germany's tax revenues: finance ministry

FILE PHOTO - An illustration picture shows euro coins, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic slowdown is having an impact on tax revenues in Europe’s largest economy, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Monday when asked about a report that Germany could face a budget shortfall in the coming years.

Newspaper Bild reported on Sunday that Germany could face a 25 billion euro ($29 billion) budget shortfall by 2023, as tax revenues are set to fall and public sector wages are on the rise, citing an internal government document.