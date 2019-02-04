Germany facing big budget hole as economy slows: finance ministry document

A construction site is reflected on a skyscraper facade in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is facing a budget shortfall of around 25 billion euros ($28.62 billion) by 2023 as an economic slowdown means tax revenues will come in below previous estimates, a Finance Ministry document obtained by Reuters showed.

The government last month cut its growth forecast for this year to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent previously.

The ministry document pointed to further risks for the budget, including costs related to exiting coal power.

